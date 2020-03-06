Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Eaton Co. PLC’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eaton in a report released on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.23. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eaton’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ETN. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.75.

Shares of ETN opened at $93.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.20. Eaton has a one year low of $74.29 and a one year high of $105.78.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 50.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,504,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,540,415,000 after buying an additional 341,830 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Eaton by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,004,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,330,803,000 after buying an additional 135,822 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $819,146,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,850,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,094,000 after purchasing an additional 81,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Eaton by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,474,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,556,000 after purchasing an additional 36,915 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

