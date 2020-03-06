Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for First Republic Bank’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Republic Bank in a report released on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.39. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $877.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FRC. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays lowered First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.79.

FRC stock opened at $99.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $122.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 59.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 14.62%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

