Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Innergex Renewable Energy Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (TSE:INE) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report issued on Monday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer expects that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s FY2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

INE has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Innergex Renewable Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.00.

TSE:INE opened at C$20.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 414.46. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of C$13.61 and a 12-month high of C$22.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 101.50.

In other Innergex Renewable Energy news, Senior Officer Peter Grover sold 21,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.26, for a total transaction of C$444,276.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,850,159.90.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.

