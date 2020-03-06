Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Comerica Incorporated’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Comerica in a report released on Wednesday, March 4th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.64. Wedbush also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.36 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.52 EPS.

CMA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Comerica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Comerica from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.19.

CMA stock opened at $46.72 on Thursday. Comerica has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $86.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.54.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 31.33%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 636.6% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Comerica news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $413,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

