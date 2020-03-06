Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) – SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.98) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.70) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.35) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ITCI. BidaskClub cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.78.

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $21.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 7.77. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $43.56.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 17,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $567,161.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,156,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,518,203.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Satlin sold 11,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $302,749.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,351.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,447 shares of company stock worth $4,764,538. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

