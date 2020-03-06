Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Director Carl B. Feldbaum Sells 38,000 Shares

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $715,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,521 shares in the company, valued at $763,415.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $19.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.23. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $25.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.41.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $240.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.49 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 20.83%. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXEL has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on Exelixis in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Exelixis from to in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

