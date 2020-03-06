Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the online travel company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.06% from the company’s previous close.

EXPE has been the topic of several other reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet cut Expedia Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.32.

Shares of EXPE opened at $91.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $90.60 and a 1 year high of $144.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.12.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 13.15%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $332,601.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,302.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth $6,512,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Expedia Group by 1,041.7% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 274 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 315 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Expedia Group by 20,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 406 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

