Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.7% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 95,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 7,533 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 26,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 50,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $50.11 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $48.01 and a 52-week high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.46.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

In other news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on XOM. DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.63.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

