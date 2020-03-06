Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Lowered to $63.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $71.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. DZ Bank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

NYSE XOM opened at $50.11 on Friday. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $48.01 and a 1-year high of $83.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

