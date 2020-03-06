F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Up 5.4% on Analyst Upgrade

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)’s share price was up 5.4% on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $165.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. F5 Networks traded as high as $122.56 and last traded at $122.40, approximately 1,248,497 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 773,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.13.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FFIV. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $157.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet cut F5 Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on F5 Networks to and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised F5 Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.44.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total transaction of $89,317.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,871.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $320,705.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,793.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,684 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,896. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,925,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $16,575,000. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 10,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,082,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $432,802,000 after acquiring an additional 53,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 30.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 119,976 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $16,847,000 after acquiring an additional 28,243 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.72 and its 200-day moving average is $135.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. F5 Networks had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The business had revenue of $569.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

About F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

