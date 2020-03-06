Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.40) Per Share

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Fate Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.38). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.36) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from to in a report on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.94.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $30.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -21.42 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.45 and a 200 day moving average of $19.51. Fate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.59 and a 52 week high of $32.39.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.94% and a negative net margin of 919.00%. Fate Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $117,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,758 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,473.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $636,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 444,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,324,461.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,433. 23.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 342,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,700,000 after acquiring an additional 28,253 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,159,000 after purchasing an additional 64,302 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,833,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

