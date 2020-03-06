FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of FB Financial in a report issued on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for FB Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Get FB Financial alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FBK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of FB Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

NYSE:FBK opened at $29.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.53. FB Financial has a twelve month low of $29.33 and a twelve month high of $40.33. The company has a market cap of $980.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.00.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.13 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 12.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBK. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in FB Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in FB Financial by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.79% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. FB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.72%.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.