FibroGen Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.50) Per Share (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for FibroGen in a report issued on Tuesday, March 3rd. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for FibroGen’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.27) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.35) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.32) EPS.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.32 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 30.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 92.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FGEN. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of FibroGen in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FibroGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

Shares of FGEN stock opened at $40.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a current ratio of 6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.87 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.98. FibroGen has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $58.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Christine Chung sold 5,625 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $258,637.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 138,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,357,608.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,295 shares of company stock worth $1,721,971. 8.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

