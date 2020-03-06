Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) Shares Sold by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Capital One National Association acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $582,000.

Shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF stock opened at $52.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.11. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.64 and a 12 month high of $52.15.

