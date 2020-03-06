Financial Survey: Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) vs. bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Amgen and bluebird bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amgen 1 11 13 0 2.48 bluebird bio 0 6 13 0 2.68

Amgen currently has a consensus target price of $239.86, suggesting a potential upside of 13.08%. bluebird bio has a consensus target price of $130.60, suggesting a potential upside of 81.39%. Given bluebird bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe bluebird bio is more favorable than Amgen.

Profitability

This table compares Amgen and bluebird bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amgen 33.57% 85.52% 14.89% bluebird bio -1,767.49% -51.23% -40.59%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.8% of Amgen shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Amgen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of bluebird bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amgen and bluebird bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amgen $23.36 billion 5.36 $7.84 billion $14.82 14.31 bluebird bio $44.67 million 89.64 -$789.61 million ($14.31) -5.03

Amgen has higher revenue and earnings than bluebird bio. bluebird bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amgen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Amgen has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, bluebird bio has a beta of 2.36, meaning that its share price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Amgen beats bluebird bio on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells. It also markets other products in various markets, including Kyprolis, Nplate, Vectibix, Repatha, NEUPOGEN, Parsabiv, Blincyto, Aimovig, Imlygic, Corlanor, Kanjintitm, and Amgevitatm. Amgen Inc. serves healthcare providers, including physicians or their clinics, dialysis centers, hospitals, and pharmacies. It distributes its products through pharmaceutical wholesale distributors, as well as direct-to-consumer channels. The company has collaborative agreements with Novartis; UCB; Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals Inc.; and DaVita Inc. Amgen Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder. The company's product candidates in oncology include bb2121 and bb21217, which are chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR T) cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma. It has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize various immune cell therapies for cancer. The company also has collaborations with Medigene AG to discover T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates in the field of cancer; Gritstone Oncology, Inc. to discover TCR product candidates in the field of cancer; and TC BioPharm Limited to research and develop gamma delta CAR T cells directed at hematologic and solid tumor targets. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

