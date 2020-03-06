FinnCap Reaffirms “Corporate” Rating for Xeros Technology Group (LON:XSG)

FinnCap reiterated their corporate rating on shares of Xeros Technology Group (LON:XSG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON XSG opened at GBX 0.75 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.08. Xeros Technology Group has a 52-week low of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 12.23 ($0.16).

Get Xeros Technology Group alerts:

About Xeros Technology Group

Xeros Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes polymer based cleaning equipment, consumables, and services in Europe and North America. The company also engages in the research, development, and commercialization of polymer technology alternatives to traditional aqueous based technologies.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Xeros Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeros Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.