FinnCap Reiterates Corporate Rating for DX (Group) (LON:DX)

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of DX (Group) (LON:DX) in a report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital began coverage on shares of DX (Group) in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 16 ($0.21) price target on the stock.

Shares of DX stock opened at GBX 11.15 ($0.15) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.69 million and a P/E ratio of -27.88. DX has a fifty-two week low of GBX 10.20 ($0.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 16.30 ($0.21). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 12.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76.

DX (Group) Company Profile

DX (Group) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides parcel, freight, mail, and logistic services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through two divisions, DX Freight and DX Express. The DX Freight division provides DX 1-Man, a national and international, next-day delivery services; DX 2-Man, a home delivery service; and DX Logistics, a logistics solution that include warehouse management, and customer-liveried vehicle and uniformed personnel service.

