First National Bank of South Miami Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

First National Bank of South Miami lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 337.0% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 52.9% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 5,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000.

Get iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF stock opened at $22.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.70. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 12 month low of $22.07 and a 12 month high of $27.17.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.