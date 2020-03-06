First National Bank of South Miami Cuts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First National Bank of South Miami lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,054 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Intel were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 15.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 39,499 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 31,689 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 9,831 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 28,691 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.48.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $56.96 on Friday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $250.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In related news, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 9,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $569,898.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,795 shares of company stock worth $2,710,276. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

