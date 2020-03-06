First National Bank of South Miami Decreases Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

First National Bank of South Miami reduced its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,068,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,773,308,000 after purchasing an additional 686,663 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,392,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $813,403,000 after purchasing an additional 194,791 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,034,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,103,000 after buying an additional 110,591 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,232,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,995,000 after buying an additional 77,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valueworks LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7,777.5% in the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 4,919,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after buying an additional 4,856,556 shares in the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $340,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,264.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,399,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,250,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,346,447. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.31.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $76.13 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $78.88. The company has a market capitalization of $96.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.09 and a 200-day moving average of $65.48.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 41.04%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

