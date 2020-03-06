First National Bank of South Miami Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

First National Bank of South Miami cut its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of First National Bank of South Miami’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,818,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,216 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,853,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,160,000 after buying an additional 605,866 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,131,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,475,000 after buying an additional 494,292 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,947,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,434,000 after acquiring an additional 510,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,547,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,217,000 after acquiring an additional 213,535 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.55. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.03 and a 12 month high of $110.84.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1611 per share. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

