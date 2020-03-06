First National Bank of South Miami Has $123,000 Stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

First National Bank of South Miami reduced its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Anthem were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TT International raised its position in shares of Anthem by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. TT International now owns 37,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,443,000 after buying an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $1,173,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at $604,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at $1,812,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anthem alerts:

In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux bought 7,600 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,547,857.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $287.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $285.49 and its 200-day moving average is $275.74. Anthem Inc has a 1-year low of $227.16 and a 1-year high of $312.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $74.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.78.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 22.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Anthem from $382.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.46.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.