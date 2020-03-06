First National Bank of South Miami Has $132,000 Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

First National Bank of South Miami lowered its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,783 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,464,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $257,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,449 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $79,201,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,031,168 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $150,894,000 after acquiring an additional 828,231 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,231,574 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $140,745,000 after acquiring an additional 652,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,032,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $225,270,000 after acquiring an additional 461,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $64.36 on Friday. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The company has a market capitalization of $86.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.35.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,614,540.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

