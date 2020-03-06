First National Bank of South Miami Has $225,000 Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

First National Bank of South Miami cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,197 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Visa were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,160,598 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,909,176,000 after buying an additional 277,305 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,672,697 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,441,700,000 after acquiring an additional 64,937 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,242,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,360,780,000 after acquiring an additional 58,752 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,515,769 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,224,313,000 after acquiring an additional 209,670 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,378,985 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,097,249,000 after acquiring an additional 56,801 shares during the period. 81.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:V opened at $186.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.07. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $144.50 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total value of $1,218,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,251,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,759 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Visa from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Visa from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.62.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

