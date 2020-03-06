First National Bank of South Miami Has $288,000 Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

First National Bank of South Miami lowered its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,405 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Facebook were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,741 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 21,147.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,219,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,460 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Facebook by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,163,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $649,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,759 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Facebook by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,106,221 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $637,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Facebook by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,358,554,000 after purchasing an additional 881,118 shares during the period. 64.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FB opened at $185.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $546.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.32. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.28 and a twelve month high of $224.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a price target (down from ) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 31st. HSBC started coverage on Facebook in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research cut Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Aegis raised their target price on Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.48.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.93, for a total value of $51,721.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,967.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,296 shares of company stock worth $17,449,702. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

