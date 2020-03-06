First National Bank of South Miami Has $33,000 Holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 73.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in BP were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BP. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in BP in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BP. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.05.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $32.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12. BP plc has a 52 week low of $29.71 and a 52 week high of $45.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.02 and its 200 day moving average is $37.44.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $71.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.44 billion. BP had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.42%. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BP plc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.75%.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

