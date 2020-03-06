First National Bank of South Miami Has $71,000 Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

First National Bank of South Miami lowered its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,593 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,857 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wolfe Research raised Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.05.

In other Ford Motor news, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $82,400.00. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $177,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,130.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $6.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average of $8.88. The company has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 337.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $6.67 and a 52-week high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ford Motor had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.42%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

