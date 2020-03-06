First National Bank of South Miami Increases Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 92.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.9% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Gabelli assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $60.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.76. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The firm has a market cap of $138.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

