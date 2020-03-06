First National Bank of South Miami Raises Stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Southern accounts for approximately 0.9% of First National Bank of South Miami’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Southern were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Bank OZK grew its holdings in Southern by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 18,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth $2,198,000. 59.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.04.

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total transaction of $1,604,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,340,744.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $125,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,162,246.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,209,483 shares of company stock valued at $139,409,309 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SO opened at $67.57 on Friday. Southern Co has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $71.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $71.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.38.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.74%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

