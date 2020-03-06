First National Bank of South Miami Sells 277 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First National Bank of South Miami trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,043 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Comcast were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 87,766 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 4.7% in the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,295 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,392 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.08.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $40.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.74. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $37.89 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

