First National Bank of South Miami Sells 3,044 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

First National Bank of South Miami trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 82.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 662 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,044 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 988,013 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $290,456,000 after purchasing an additional 39,346 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $991,000. Pegasus Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 16,263 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,492,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.00.

NYSE UNH opened at $282.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $274.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.70. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $208.07 and a 1-year high of $306.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $287.43 and a 200-day moving average of $263.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 28.59%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

