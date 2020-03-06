First National Bank of South Miami Sells 4,374 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

First National Bank of South Miami lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,374 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of First National Bank of South Miami’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000.

VWO stock opened at $40.88 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.98 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.42.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

