First National Bank of South Miami Sells 700 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

First National Bank of South Miami decreased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 49.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,955,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Emerald Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $916,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $240.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.95. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $187.13 and a 52-week high of $273.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

