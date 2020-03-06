First National Bank of South Miami Takes $63,000 Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPW. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,070,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $786,026,000 after purchasing an additional 702,061 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,999,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,555,000 after buying an additional 4,377,804 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,750,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,612,000 after buying an additional 708,443 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,918,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,044,000 after buying an additional 156,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,907,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,163,000 after acquiring an additional 856,187 shares during the period. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPW. ValuEngine raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.59.

NYSE MPW opened at $23.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.67. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.83 and a one year high of $24.29.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $256.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.35 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 43.86%. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $2,084,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,003,415 shares in the company, valued at $20,911,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

