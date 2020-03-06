Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 88,424 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $15,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 552.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Devin Mcgranahan sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total value of $406,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,315,327.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total transaction of $5,143,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,410,470.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,498,720. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock opened at $109.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Fiserv Inc has a 1-year low of $81.62 and a 1-year high of $125.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.07. The firm has a market cap of $76.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.36, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FISV. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.82.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

