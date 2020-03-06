Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee trimmed its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up approximately 1.7% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 3,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $2,805,000. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 344.5% during the fourth quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 15,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 12,327 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $5,319,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,650,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,680,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on FISV shares. Cfra lifted their price target on Fiserv from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fiserv from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.82.

In other Fiserv news, EVP Devin Mcgranahan sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total value of $406,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,998 shares in the company, valued at $7,315,327.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,062,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 123,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,498,720. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $109.25 on Friday. Fiserv Inc has a 12-month low of $81.62 and a 12-month high of $125.05. The company has a market capitalization of $76.18 billion, a PE ratio of 60.36, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

