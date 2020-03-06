Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Shares Acquired by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Fortive were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth $1,574,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 619,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,440,000 after acquiring an additional 187,365 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Fortive by 1.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fortive by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Fortive by 58.0% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,387 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.92.

FTV opened at $68.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fortive Corp has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $89.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 1.18.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Corp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 14,224 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $1,082,019.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,861,617.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,754 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $129,392.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,567.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,089 shares of company stock worth $11,074,434 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

