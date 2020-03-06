Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee reduced its stake in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Fortive were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTV. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Fortive by 4.7% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 443,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,427,000 after purchasing an additional 19,929 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its stake in Fortive by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 9,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 11.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $129,392.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,567.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Lico sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $9,621,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,237 shares in the company, valued at $35,809,291.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,089 shares of company stock worth $11,074,434 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

FTV stock opened at $68.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.57. Fortive Corp has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $89.48.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fortive Corp will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

FTV has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.92.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

