Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) Lowered to Neutral at Roth Capital

Roth Capital cut shares of Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Forty Seven in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Forty Seven from to and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Forty Seven in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Forty Seven in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forty Seven from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Forty Seven currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.77.

Shares of Forty Seven stock opened at $94.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.07 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 7.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.33 and a 200 day moving average of $23.95. Forty Seven has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $94.73.

In related news, insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Irving Weissman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $324,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,196,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,405,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,856,500 in the last three months. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Forty Seven by 5,976.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Forty Seven in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Forty Seven in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Forty Seven in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Forty Seven in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forty Seven Company Profile

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

