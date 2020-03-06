Fox Factory Holding Corp to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fox Factory in a report issued on Wednesday, March 4th. William Blair analyst R. Sundby forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Fox Factory’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $185.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.92 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 12.39%. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $62.35 on Thursday. Fox Factory has a twelve month low of $58.98 and a twelve month high of $86.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.91.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 254.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new position in Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth $216,000.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

