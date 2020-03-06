Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Trading Up 6.8% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF)’s stock price was up 6.8% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $69.85 and last traded at $64.81, approximately 463,448 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 161% from the average daily volume of 177,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.69.

The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $185.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.92 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on FOXF shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fox Factory by 254.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 244.9% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period.

The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.26 and its 200-day moving average is $66.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.40.

About Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

