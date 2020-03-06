Frontera Energy (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Frontera Energy (OTCMKTS:FECCF) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Frontera Energy stock opened at $5.26 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.75. Frontera Energy has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $11.27.

About Frontera Energy

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. As of December 31, 2018, it had total net proved and probable oil and gas reserves of 154.9 million barrels of oil equivalent; and interests in approximately 30 exploration and production blocks.

