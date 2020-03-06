FY2020 Earnings Estimate for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Issued By Piper Sandler

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) – Piper Sandler cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of General Mills in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.35 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.40. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for General Mills’ FY2021 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GIS. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of GIS opened at $54.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. General Mills has a 12-month low of $46.19 and a 12-month high of $56.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.73.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIS. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 71.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

