FY2020 Earnings Estimate for TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) Issued By B. Riley

TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.83) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.84). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,459.88% and a negative net margin of 113,730.27%.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub cut TG Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TG Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. TG Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $16.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

