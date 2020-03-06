FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) Issued By First Analysis

Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) – Investment analysts at First Analysis lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Strategic Education in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 1st. First Analysis analyst C. Greendale now anticipates that the health services provider will earn $7.50 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.39. First Analysis also issued estimates for Strategic Education’s FY2021 earnings at $7.98 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on STRA. ValuEngine raised shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Strategic Education from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Strategic Education presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.50.

STRA opened at $151.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.65. Strategic Education has a 12 month low of $122.08 and a 12 month high of $189.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.94.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The health services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $263.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.25 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 10.21%. Strategic Education’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other news, Vice Chairman J Kevin Gilligan sold 5,127 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.45, for a total value of $761,103.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,344.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert S. Silberman sold 32,226 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $4,762,680.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,861 shares of company stock worth $10,741,571. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,058,681 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $168,224,000 after buying an additional 589,773 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its position in Strategic Education by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 673,265 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $106,982,000 after acquiring an additional 172,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Strategic Education by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 634,036 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $100,748,000 after acquiring an additional 18,588 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Strategic Education by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 625,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $101,444,000 after acquiring an additional 40,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Strategic Education by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 460,933 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $73,242,000 after acquiring an additional 19,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

