FY2020 EPS Estimates for Amaya Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (TSE:TSG)

Amaya Inc. (TSE:TSG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amaya in a research note issued on Sunday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.28 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amaya’s FY2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Amaya has a one year low of C$15.85 and a one year high of C$33.80.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Amaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.