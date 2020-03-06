FY2020 EPS Estimates for Clearwater Seafoods Inc Cut by Analyst (TSE:CLR)

Clearwater Seafoods Inc (TSE:CLR) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for Clearwater Seafoods in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 4th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.39.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Clearwater Seafoods from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE CLR opened at C$5.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $305.78 million and a PE ratio of 8.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.87. Clearwater Seafoods has a 1-year low of C$4.50 and a 1-year high of C$6.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.46.

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated, through its investment in Clearwater Seafoods Limited Partnership, harvests, processes, markets, and distributes seafood worldwide. Its seafood products include shellfish, scallops, lobsters, clams, coldwater shrimps, crabs, ground fish, langoustines, and whelks. The company was formerly known as Clearwater Seafoods Income Fund and changed its name to Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated in October 2011.

