FY2020 EPS Estimates for Essential Energy Services Ltd (TSE:ESN) Reduced by Analyst

Essential Energy Services Ltd (TSE:ESN) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Essential Energy Services in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $0.40 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Essential Energy Services’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Essential Energy Services from C$0.35 to C$0.40 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

TSE ESN opened at C$0.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market cap of $39.72 million and a PE ratio of -3.18. Essential Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$0.25 and a 52-week high of C$0.49.

Essential Energy Services

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies primarily in western Canada. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion, and production and workover services through its fleet of coil tubing rigs, fluid and nitrogen pumpers, and ancillary equipment.

