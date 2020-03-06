FY2020 EPS Estimates for Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fate Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.54) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.39). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.63) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.68) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from to in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from to in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $26.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.94.

NASDAQ FATE opened at $30.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.45 and its 200-day moving average is $19.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 8.17 and a quick ratio of 7.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 1.71. Fate Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.59 and a one year high of $32.39.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.94% and a negative net margin of 919.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 5,700 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $117,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,473.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $636,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,969 shares in the company, valued at $11,324,461.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,433 over the last quarter. 23.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1,812.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,355,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,105,000 after buying an additional 3,179,714 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 11,216,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,197,000 after acquiring an additional 857,143 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 224.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,121,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,411,000 after acquiring an additional 775,700 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,180,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,327,000 after acquiring an additional 586,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,229,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,764,000 after acquiring an additional 571,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

