FY2020 EPS Estimates for Hospitality Properties Trust Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:SVC)

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Hospitality Properties Trust in a report released on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.95 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.96. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hospitality Properties Trust’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SVC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Hospitality Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Hospitality Properties Trust stock opened at $15.99 on Wednesday. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.76.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $580.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.29 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,741,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,352,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 87,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 430,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,466,000 after acquiring an additional 21,670 shares during the period. 73.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Hospitality Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

